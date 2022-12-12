Most Added

Kudos to ELEKTRA/WARNER MUSIC/WEA artist BAILEY ZIMMERMAN and his promotion team for scoring the most added single at Country radio this week with "Rock And A Hard Place." It picked up 63 new MEDIABASE stations this week, bringing its total to 90 stations on board to date, and surges from 55-40 on the chart.

"Rock And A Hard Place" follows closely on the heels of ZIMMERMAN's first #1, his Platinum-certified debut single, "Fall In Love," which climbed the chart in just 23 weeks (NET NEWS 12/5). His follow-up single is also certified Platinum already.

