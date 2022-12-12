Piscopo Does Frank

RED APPLE MEDIA News/Talk WABC/NEW YORK celebrated the 107th birthday of OL' BLUE EYES with the BULOVA FRANK SINATRA BIRTHDAY BASH last SUNDAY, featuring a live broadcast performance in STUDIO 77 hosted by JOE PISCOPO, who performed a series of SINATRA tunes in the multimedia facility, which was transformed into a Rat-Pack Era nightspot.

Backed by a live six-piece orchestra, PISCOPO presented two hours of songs and stories, with a surprise performance on drums. He was joined by son MIKEY PISCOPO for a guitar duet.

Commented RED APPLE MEDIA's MARGO CATSIMATIDIS, “JOE is an outstanding and versatile performer. NEW YORKERS love SINATRA, and nobody does him like JOE. This event brought a lot of joy to a lot of people.”

Added RED APPLE MEDIA's JOHN CATSIMATIDIS, “This is exactly why we built STUDIO 77, which extends the WABC experience. We are radio, video, digital and we are live! We revamped our on-air line-up and brought music and entertainment to weekends. It’s just common sense... give people the entertainment and information that they want and need.”

RED APPLE MEDIA President CHAD LOPEZ said, during his opening remarks, “We are proud of our partnership with BULOVA over the past year. We might look like a radio station but tonight you will all see we are much much more.”

PISCOPO hosts the RAMSEY MAZDA "SUNDAYS with SINATRA, every weekend on WABC from 6p to 8p (ET). The program is sanctioned by the SINATRA FAMILY.

