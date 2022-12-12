(L-r) Michigan Congressman Shri Thanedar, Mildred Gaddis, City Councilwoman Angela Calloway & Scott Jameson

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Urban AC WDMK (105.9 KISS-FM)/DETROIT’s 8th annual “Sleeping Bags For The Homeless” radiothon raised a total of $107, 250 to benefit the city's homeless and families living in area shelters.

The three-hour annual event created by host MILDRED GADDIS, took place on SUNDAY (12/11) with support from UAW INTERNATIONAL, LABORERS LOCAL 11-91 and THE DETROIT COMMUNITY FUND. Proceeds benefited the EMG FOUNDATION.

The funds collected will be used to purchase items which will be distributed on MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY in JANUARY.

Said EMG founder and radio host GADDIS, "We are grateful to the people of DETROIT for supporting THE EMG FOUNDATION's effort to give sleeping bags for men, women and children who are sleeping on the streets of DETROIT. Our winters are harsh, the primary purpose in life is to serve others."

Added BEASLEY MEDIA VP National Content and Director/DETROIT Programming SCOTT JAMESON, “Under MILDRED’s direction, the 8th annual "Sleeping Bags For The Homeless" campaign continues to gain traction and increase donations year after year. BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP is fortunate to partner with MILDRED to advocate for those in our local community who need assistance the most.”

