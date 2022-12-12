Angelo Badalamenti

Composer ANGELO BADALAMENTI, best known for his work with director DAVID LYNCH on the scores for "Twin Peaks," "Mulholland Drive" and "Blue Velvet," has passed at the age of 85.

A loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on DECEMBER 11th, peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by his family.

The family appreciates their privacy at this time.

The composer received widespread recognition in the mid-'80s for his scores for LYNCH, with a nod toward BERNARD HERMANN's string arrangements, with synths and jazz. His work on "Blue Velvet" led to a collaboration with singer JULEE CRUISE, who died a few months ago, that set the tone for the dream-pop of LANA DEL REY, MASSIVE ATTACK and others. His theme for LYNCH’s TV series "Twin Peaks" earned him a GRAMMY, while his scores for "Mulholland Dr.," "The Straight Story" and various "Twin Peaks" sequels earned him an EMMY, BAFTA and GOLDEN GLOBES nominations. His many scores also include "NATIONAL LAMPOON’s CHRISTMAS Vacation," "Cabin Fever," "Dark Water," and the theme to "Inside The Actors Studio." He also composed the intro to THE OLYMPICS in BARCELONA in 1992.

The BROOKLYN-born composer wrote or cowrote songs recorded by NINA SIMONE, SHIRLEY BASSEY and "SPANKY" WILSON. He also produced and co-wrote all of MARIANNE FAITHFULL's 1995 album, "A Secret Life," providing music for her reading of poems by DANTE and SHAKESPEARE, as well as several original songs, including "Bored By Dreams," the single. In 2018, BADALAMENTI and LYNCH released their long-awaited, self-titled debut as THOUGHT GANG, which blended their jazzy aesthetic with spoken word.

Before his career in film, BADALAMENTI Badalamenti studied composition, FRENCH horn, and piano at the EASTMAN SCHOOL OF MUSIC and the MANHATTAN SCHOOL OF MUSIC. He taught music while also playing piano regularly at gigs. He first came to LYNCH's attention as a vocal coach for ISABELLA ROSSELINI on the set of "Blue Velvet."

« see more Net News