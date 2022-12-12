Thank You, Tampa

BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA PD/morning host ORLANDO DAVIS and the station's 11TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE, held from DEC. 2 - 10 atop the outdoor Toy Drive Tower gathered 464 bicycles, $169,625 in gift card donations and three pods of toys.

The proceeds benefit THE CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK, a non-profit dedicated to serving as a sanctuary for abused, neglected and abandoned local children.

DAVIS, commented, "After 11 years, it still tugs on my heart when I see families thinking of others in such a grand way. Our family of listeners, friends, clients and partners, all came together to show that hip hop has heart. It’s the 'most wonderful time of the year' indeed. Thank you, TAMPA BAY and beyond!"





Early On The Toy Drive Tower





