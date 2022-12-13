Urban (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

LITMUS MUSIC has acquired the master recordings catalog of CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist KEITH URBAN, which includes 10 multi-platinum, platinum or gold-certified studio albums and a greatest hits compilation. The catalog’s assets also include his 36 consecutive Top 5 hits, 24 of which went to #1. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, LITMUS will continue to collaborate in close partnership with URBAN and his management team at BORMAN ENTERTAINMENT as URBAN continues work in the studio finishing his next album, due in 2023.

LITMUS is helmed by industry veterans HANK FORSYTH (WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, EMI MUSIC, BLUE NOTE RECORDS) and DAN McCAROLL (WARNER BROTHERS RECORDS, CAPITOL RECORDS, AMAZON MUSIC, EMI MUSIC) in conjunction with CARLYLE GLOBAL CREDIT.

« see more Net News