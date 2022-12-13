Jacobs

In his latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES Pres. FRED JACOBS' eyes widen as he digs into the bold strokes recently outlined by BBC Director-General TIM DAVIE. In a recent speech looking at the future of the BBC, DAVIE suggests the BBC shutting down traditional TV and radio broadcasts and moving to an online-only service over the next ten years.

Said DAVIE, "Imagine a world that is internet-only, where broadcast TV and radio are being switched off and choice is infinite. A switch-off of broadcast will and should happen over time, and we should be active in planning for it."

JACOBS points out how DAVIE noted that the playing field has been leveled by the internet, minimizing the advantage of a broadcast license.

