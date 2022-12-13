Radiothon

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WJR-A/DETROIT afternoon host MITCH ALBOM's 11th annual MITCH ALBOM SAY DETROIT RADIOTHON on DECEMBER 8th took in over $1.8 million this year. The 15 hour event, hosted by ALBOM and KEN BROWN from SOMERSET NORTH's Grand Court, featured guests including ANDERSON COOPER, STEVE YZERMAN, BARRY SANDERS, TIM ALLEN, HUGH JACKMAN, JARED GOFF, JANE PAULEY, HODA KOTB, HANK AZARIA, BRADLEY WHITFORD, and TOM IZZO. 100% of the funds raised go to SAY (SUPER ALL YEAR) DETROIT, which distributes the funds to charitable efforts for the area's needy.

ALBOM said, “I am humbled every year at the incredible generosity of our audience and our friends around the country. Every dollar raised at our 11th annual radiothon will go to making Detroiters’ lives better, and that’s the best gift anyone can give at the holidays. I am so grateful to all the amazing people who made this happen.”

VP/Market Mgr. STEVE FINATERI added, “I’m not surprised by the outpouring of generosity from our audience. Thanks to MITCH ALBOM, 100% of the donations go directly to local charities addressing our community’s greatest needs. WJR is so proud to be a part of this annual effort!”

