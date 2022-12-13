Gontier

Former LIFTOFF MOBILE SVP and TWITTER Head of Mobile PHIL GONTIER has joined ENTRAVISION's SMADEX programmatic platform as Chief Revenue Officer.

“We are thrilled to have PHIL GONTIER join the SMADEX and ENTRAVISION family. Having PHIL on board is a validation of our growth potential. He brings a wealth of global commercial go-to-market experience as well as trusted relationships across the App, Gaming and AdTech ecosystem,” said SMADEX CEO JORDI DE LOS PINOS. “With his proven track record of successfully growing global businesses, I am excited to work with PHIL and take SMADEX to the next level.”

“On a personal and professional level, it’s always about the people, relationships and impact,” said GONTIER. “I spoke with trusted connections, including customers of SMADEX, and felt strongly about the opportunity to make a tangible impact by helping to spearhead and accelerate the growth of SMADEX. SMADEX’s parent company, ENTRAVISION, has strong financials and is committed to investing in growth. This gives me tremendous confidence in our ability to execute, while tapping into synergies that will bring value to customers across ENTRAVISION’s digital and traditional media footprint.”

