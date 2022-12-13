Radiothon

BEASLEY Top 40 WNKS (KISS 95.1), Country WSOC-F, AC WKQC (K104.7), and R&B WBKV (V101.9) raised $89,745 for NOVANT HEALTH HEMBY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL during their 11th annual SECRET SANTA event on DECEMBER 8th.

“That was an amazing day of local radio,” said BEASLEY VP/Music & Entertainment and CHARLOTTE OM JOHN REYNOLDS. “We take pride in giving back to the community and look forward to continuing to use our brands to make a difference!”

“We’re incredibly grateful for the generous support of everyone who contributed to this year’s SECRET SANTA radiothon,” said NOVANT HEALTH PRESBYTERIAN MEDICAL CENTER FOUNDATION Chief Philanthropy Officer KATIE SPIZZIRRI. “It’s clear to see that this annual event touches each of our hearts and has such a special way of rallying the community together to encourage, love and wrap our collective arms around the children and families at NOVANT HEALTH HEMBY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL. On behalf of all our patients, their families and our entire NOVANT HEALTH team, I would like to say thank you for making an immeasurable impact, that will last a lifetime.”





