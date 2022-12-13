New Partnership

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) and sports and entertainment "experiences company" LEGENDS have signed an exclusive, multi-year partnership to develop and launch sponsorship opportunities for the ACM, with a dedicated business development team to be established by LEGENDS to focus solely on the ACADEMY partnership.

The deal will see LEGENDS working on on-site activations, original content commissions, and digital activations around ACM signature events, including the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, ACM HONORS, ACM PARTY FOR A CAUSE and other events benefiting ACM LIFTING LIVES, the ACADEMY's philanthropic partner. LEGENDS will also work with the ACADEMY to develop brand opportunities incorporating the ACADEMY’s new headquarters in NASHVILLE, as well as branded content franchises, social media campaigns, and new activations.

ACM VP/Strategic Partnerships JEN HEATON said, “LEGENDS has a proven track record of championing the largest and most successful brands in the world, and we’re thrilled to be able to collaborate with them, at this potent moment for the ACM, to bring new and exciting opportunities to the ACADEMY, our industry, and our partners. Coming off a triumphant 2022 for the ACADEMY, we are eager to continue blazing a bright new path, particularly with the 58th ACM AWARDS’ return to TEXAS this spring, and working hand-in-hand with LEGENDS will deliver the vigorous, multi-faceted, and mutually beneficial programs to maintain our exceptional momentum forward.”

LEGENDS Pres./Global Partnerships CHRIS HIBBS added, “LEGENDS is excited to work alongside the great team at the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC to execute a brand partnership strategy that will celebrate and help grow their unique, year-round Country music lifestyle platform that reaches fans around the world.”

