Successful Radiothon

BIG RADIO Country WJVL/JANESVILLE, WI led the local cluster's drive to raise more than $20K for ECHO, providing emergency services for low income families, and THE SALVATION ARMY OF ROCK COUNTY. The efforts raised $14,108 in cash and another approximate $5,000 in donated toys and non-perishables.

The efforts included a 12-hour online auction on DECEMBER 2nd, followed by BIG RADIO's partnership with a local auto dealership for the 12-hour KIDS HELPING KIDS toy and donation drive collection event on DECEMBER 9th.

Click here to see video of the check presentation.

