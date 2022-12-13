PD Opening

SUMMITMEDIA/GREENVILLE, SC has a PD/personality opportunity at Hip Hop WJMZ (107.3 JAMZ). The job also includes APD duties for sister Top 40/Rhythmic WHZT (HOT 98.1).

The station is looking for a proven pro (current APD, PD or OM with format experience) who loves music and is passionate about radio and about serving the local community.

Reach out to careers@summitmediacorp.com for more information and to apply.

