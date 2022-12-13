Debuts Today

BRUCE BOZZI, the former EVP of THE PALM restaurant empire, is the host of a new celebrity interview podcast for iHEARTMEDIA.

"TABLE FOR TWO WITH BRUCE BOZZI" features BOZZI, the third generation of the family which co-founded the restaurant chain, in conversation over dinner with celebrities like GEORGE CLOONEY, JULIA ROBERTS, ANNA WINTOUR, JON BON JOVI, TOM FORD, KATE HUDSON, ANDY COHEN, and others.

The show, co-produced by AIR MAIL, debuts TODAY with SCARLETT JOHANSSON as the debut guest. BOZZI previously hosted a similar podcast for SIRIUSXM, "LUNCH WITH BRUCE."

