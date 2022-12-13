Asher

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING U.K. has promoted VP/Neighbouring Rights, UK & International NAOMI ASHER to VP/Songwriter Services & Neighbouring Rights. ASHER, who has been with SMP since 2020 and co-founded the INDEPENDENT ALLIANCE FOR ARTIST RIGHTS (IAFAR), remains based in LONDON and reporting to U.K. Co-Managing Directors DAVID VENTURA and TIM MAJOR.

ASHER said, “I’m so excited to take on this role -- I love being part of the SMP team, and I am grateful to have their support. It is an honor to work with such amazing catalogue songwriters and clients, and I look forward to partnering with them to maximize the full potential of their legendary songs.”

MAJOr said, “NAOMI’s role in bridging the gap between Neighbouring Rights and Publishing has been vital. Songwriter Services and our legacy catalogue is part of the SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING DNA, and NAOMI understands this ethos through and through. We know she will be integral in continuing to develop the success of our writers and their iconic songs.”

