Johnnie And Steve

STEVE KING and JOHNNIE PUTMAN are back on NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO, this time foer a SATURDAY night show airing 9p-1a (CT) beginning JANUARY 7th. KING and PUTMAN, a married couple, hosted overnights on WGN for almost 30 years until exiting in DECEMBER 2011; they have been filling in and hosting specials on the station in recent years. The new show will fill the slot formerly held by a "best of" edition of the late JIM BOHANNON's WESTWOOD ONE show.

In a press release heralding their return, KING and PUTMAN said, “Returning to the SATURDAY nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us. Our first regular show as a duo on WGN RADIO was in FEBRUARY 1985 -- on a SATURDAY night. Coming back to WGN for version 2.0 seemed like a fun idea, Of course, we’ll be revisiting some of our most popular features, but we’re looking forward to seeing where version 2.0 takes us. We’re throwing a SATURDAY night party for our friends -- and there’s no dress code!”

“I know STEVE and JOHNNIE’s return to a regular Saturday night show will be warmly welcomed by longtime loyal fans and new listeners alike,” said VP/GM MARY BOYLE. “Before their ‘retirement’ in 2011, STEVE and JOHNNIE owned our WGN overnight airwaves for 26 years. Back then and on their guest spots since, they always present entertainment, interviews, and information in their inimitable, ‘homespun comfort’ style of earnest, friendly listener interaction.”

