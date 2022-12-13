Sams & Reed

SALEM MEDIA Contemporary Christian KLTY/DALLAS Mornings FRANK REED will retire at the end of DECEMBER, but will remain on as host of the new "KEEP THE FAITH DALLAS-FORT WORTH" beginning SUNDAY (1/1). REED will host a special edition of KEEP THE FAITH, specifically designed for the DFW metro, airing SUNDAY mornings from 6am to 12p (CST). It will also lead-in to KLTY's weekday morning drive program from 5am to 6am (CST).



"I am delighted to enter this new chapter of life," said REED. "I get to continue serving the people of DALLAS-FT. WORTH by telling stories of hope and encouragement on the greatest radio station in America. I guess 'retirement' looks different than I originally thought. GOD is full of surprises! I am honored and excited to join the team at KEEP THE FAITH. KLTY is my home and will always be."

KEEP THE FAITH CEO DAVID SAMS shared, "When FRANK made himself available to step in as substitute co-host of the nationally syndicated version of earlier this year, the light bulb went off. FRANK saw the value in the exclusive, highly produced story content that our team delivers and (KLTY) saw the value of keeping FRANK's presence on the air. As for us, these additional hours on one of America's highest-rated radio stations will bring our advertiser clients even greater value."



KEEP THE FAITH is represented by SALEM MEDIA Reps.

