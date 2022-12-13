Larson

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS has signed PORTLAND-based syndicated talk host LARS LARSON to a five year contract extension.

LARSON said, “It has been the highlight of my 48 years in radio to work hand-in-hand with PETER KOSANN and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS. I'm humbled that he has offered me five more years of doing a show that I look forward to every day. Thanks, PETER!”

“There will always be a special place in my heart for LARS and his wonderful family. LARS made the courageous decision to join our company in the beginning, and I am forever grateful for his friendship and faith in us,” said CEO PETER KOSANN. “We hope to syndicate LARS until the end of time.”

