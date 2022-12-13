Over $2.8 Million Raised

Eight AUDACY stations teamed up to support the lifesaving mission of ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL last week. Collectively, through a unified “Country Cares for ST. JUDE Kids Radiothon," the stations raised more than $2.8 million for the hospital.

On DECEMBER 8th and 9th, Country WUSY (US101)/CHATTANOOGA, Country WUSN (US99) and Classic Hip Hop WBMX (104.3 JAMS)/CHICAGO, Country WYCD/DETROIT, Country KMLE/PHOENIX, Country WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH, Country KSON/SAN DIEGO, and Country WGGY (FROGGY 101)/WILKES-BARRE, PA held on-air radiothons, asking listeners to become "Partners In Hope" and contribute monthly donations. The $2.8 million raised will help ensure ST. JUDE patients and their families never receive a bill from the hospital for treatment, housing, travel or food. This allows them to focus their full energy and attention on recovery.

Country Format VP TIM ROBERTS said, “I want to thank every AUDACY Country team member who contributed to this year’s campaign to fight childhood cancer with ST. JUDE’S CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. Our collective radiothons across the country truly underscore the influence radio can have in the local communities it serves, and I’m extremely proud of the selfless contributions from our listeners, contributions that will help ST. JUDE carry on its mission to eradicate pediatric cancer.”

With this year’s total, AUDACY stations have now contributed more than $100 million to ST. JUDE since 1988.

