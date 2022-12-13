Benefitting Over 500 Families This Christmas

Over 5,600 unwrapped gifts were collected as part of FAMILY LIFE RADIO’s (FLR) annual Toy Drive. The toys will benefit over 500 families this CHRISTMAS.

Nearly 100 local businesses opened their doors to be drop off locations. The FLR regional promotion coordinators held 15 donation events where members of the local community dropped off their gifts that included puzzles, basketballs, dolls and radio-controlled cars.

FLR partnered with nine local ministries nationwide who support with families in need. In ARIZONA and MICHIGAN, yOUTH hAVEN, a sister ministry of FLR, was the beneficiary. YOUTH HAVEN provides life-changing, Christ-centered experiences for disadvantaged children. FLR also teamed up with WINGS FOR LIFE and VICTORY OUTREACH in NEW MEXICO and CARRY the CROSS MINISTRIES/ON EAGLES WINGS FARM in WISCONSIN.

FLR National Promotions and Events Dir. BRIAN NEUWIRTH said, “We realize times have been especially difficult for families and our listeners stepped up in a big way to provide hope for those in need this CHRISTMAS.”

