Stephen Michael Named VP/Audio At Wolf Entertainment
by Perry Michael Simon
December 13, 2022 at 11:24 AM (PT)
GUNPOWDER & SKY VP/Audio and Exec. Producer STEPHEN MICHAEL has joined "LAW & ORDER" producer DICK WOLF's WOLF ENTERTAINMENT as VP/Audio. MICHAEL served as a producer at GIZMODO MEDIA GROUP, FUSION MEDIA GROUP, and BARE KNUCKLE MEDIA before joining GUNPOWDER & SKY.
EVP/Digital ELLIOT WOLF said, “STEPHEN's addition to the WOLF ENTERTAINMENT team reflects our commitment to exceptional audio storytelling. We are thrilled to continue expanding the WOLF brand in podcasting and pushing the boundaries of the medium. STEPHEN’s success as a producer, creative, and executive will undoubtedly help us do so.”