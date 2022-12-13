Oliver-Cline and Lewis (Photo: Emma Golden)

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS has signed Country artist TREY LEWIS and will oversee label responsibilities for him as he works toward a full-length project expected in 2023. The recent deal fills out LEWIS' team, with RIVER HOUSE joining LEWIS's publishing partner, SONY/ATV PUBLISHING, booking agency WME and management BIG FRIENDLY PRODUCTIONS.

The RIVER HOUSE partnership follows the success of LEWIS' seven single releases this year alone, including "My Ex Came Over," "Single Again," and "How Bout We Don't,” and his viral hit, "Dicked Down In DALLAS."

LEWIS said, “I am excited to join the RIVER HOUSE family. Their experience and shared vision has made me glad that I waited for the right deal, not the first deal. I've been writing non-stop over the last two years, and have so many amazing songs that I can't [wait to] share with my fans.”

RIVER HOUSE founder LYNN OLIVER-CLINE added, “I have been a fan of TREY's for a long time. We have kept in touch over the years, and he was ready to decide on a partner for the next chapter of his career. I love working with DIY artists at this level who have already built an amazing internal team and have a very loyal fan base. RHA and his publishers at SONY MUSIC are helping him make the best choices that will help him make the most out of his debut record. I objectively believe it will show everyone he is a true artist, the real deal … and we are having fun!”

« see more Net News