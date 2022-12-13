Free Texas Christmas Content

SUITERADIO is making available "THE COOK and CORLISS CHRISTMAS TEX-TRAVAGANZA" to stations at no charge this holiday season. The special runs four hours, and includes holiday favorites and interviews with Red Dirt artists, including THE ELI YOUNG BAND, WADE BOWEN, JACK INGRAM, CODY JOHNSON, and ROBERT EARL KEEN.

Hosted by JAMES COOK from CUMULUS MEDIA Country KOLI (94.9 THE OUTLAW)/WICHITA FALLS, TX and CORLISS ELAINE from BRYAN BROADCASTING CO. Country KVMK (MAVERICK 100.9)/BRYAN, TX, the show is available by digital delivery, with more than five minutes of local avails per hour.

Contact JIM JONES here for information.

