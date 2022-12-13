Raised Over $41K

BOLD GOLD MEDIA's Top 40 WDNH (95.3 DNH)/HONESDALE, PA raised a record breaking $41K plus with the 21st Annual MICHAEL G STANTON SHOWER FOR CHARITY on SATURDAY, (12/10).

The annual tradition had Market Manager MICHAEL G disrobing and climbing into a claw tub with the temperature at 26 degrees, wearing only boxer shorts with the goal of raising $25,000 before he got out. The good news? The final total raised was over $41,000! And all money raised goes to the WAYNE COUNTY CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS BUREAU (WCCCB). MICHAEL G was an on air personality when the tradition began in 1991.

Currently, he and his team of merry BOLD GOLD Elves gather for a few hours, in front of the FRED MILLER PAVILION on MAIN STREET in Downtown HONESDALE, from 10a until 1p, and collect donations for the less fortunate in the listening area. The total raised over the twenty-one-years for the WCCB by the SHOWER FOR CHARITY is now over $360,000.

MICHALE G said, “There is good in the world. Most people are very generous, especially when it comes to kids and CHRISTMAS. It is very heartwarming to see the community, and even those from out of town, come together to help. It is truly amazing! Thank you to all…. And Merry CHRISTMAS.”

