Grimes (Photo: Chris Hollo)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE (UMGN) has signed actor/musician LUKE GRIMES to a record deal in association with RANGE MUSIC. GRIMES, who is known for his role as KAYCE DUTTON on the PARAMOUNT show "Yellowstone," began his music career as a drummer and songwriter for an L.A.-based Country band before his focus shifted to acting. In addition to "Yellowstone," other acting credits include "The Magnificent Seven" and "American Sniper."

"As an actor, LUKE GRIMES has effortlessly brought the cowboy lifestyle to the forefront of AMERICAN culture," said UMGN Pres. CINDY MABE. "As a Country music artist, LUKE has tapped into that same honesty and authenticity to capture a raw grit and pure depth of artistry that will expand the sound and reach of Country music. We are so excited and proud to welcome LUKE GRIMES to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE."

GRIMES' first solo release, "No Horse To Ride," which he wrote with JONATHAN SINGLETON and TONY LANE, comes out FRIDAY (12/16). Get a preview here. He is working with GRAMMY-winning producer DAVE COBB on his debut album for RANGE MUSIC/MERCURY NASHVILLE.

