Scott Shannon (Photo: Facebook)

The legendary on-air radio host SCOTT SHANNON will sign off for good from AUDACY Adult Hits WCBS-F/NEW YORK on DECEMBER 16th (NET NEWS 10/28).

The station celebrated his illustrious career by dedicating the WCBS-FM 101.1 studio in his honor, renaming it "The SCOTT SHANNON CBS-FM Studio."

SHANNON joined WCBS-F in 2014 after working at crosstown WPLJ in 1991-2004; his storied career includes the advent of the "MORNING ZOO" at WRBQ (Q105)/TAMPA, his "worst to first" stint piloting WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK, and the PIRATE RADIO run at KQLZ/LOS ANGELES.

