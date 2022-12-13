Megan The Stallion: Testifying

MEGAN THEE STALLION told jurors yesterday that singer TORY LANEZ offered her $1 million to keep quiet about him shooting her in both feet during a roadside assault in JULY 2020.

In her sworn account, MEGAN claimed LANEZ met her at a pool party at KYLIE JENNER's house. She said when he finally agreed to leave the party so she and her friend could hitch a ride home, he “had an attitude because he wasn't ready to leave the party."

After an argument, MEGAN said LANEZ started calling her and her friends "bitches" and "hoes," so she asked to be let out on SUNSET BOULEVARD.

“TORY was basically telling me I wasn’t shit, and I said, ‘Actually, You ain’t shit. This is where you at in your career. This is where you at with your music.’ And I feel like that really rubbed him the wrong way. He kept yelling and cursing,” said the GRAMMY-winning rapper.

MEGAN repeated that she saw “TORY with the gun” and then “froze.”

“I’m in shock. I’m scared. I hear a going off. I couldn’t believe he was shooting at me,” she testified. “He was holding the gun, pointing it at me.”

She dropped to the ground and crawled to a nearby driveway. “I looked down at my feet, and I see all the blood,” she said. “Now everybody’s screaming. He looked shocked.

“He’s saying, ‘Please don’t say anything. I’ll give y’all a million dollars. I can’t go to jail. I already got caught with a gun before.'"

MEGAN said she lied to the police and told them that she stepped on glass.

LANEZ has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges in the high-profile case: assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury; concealing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and the recently added count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence. If convicted, the CANADIAN citizen faces 22 years, eight months in prison and possible deportation.

