Taylor Cassidy

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks with SiriusXM TikTok Radio star TAYLOR CASSIDY. CASSIDY, a viral force for Black culture and advocacy in the TikTok world may be a newbie in the satellite radio world, but she’s more than ready to ‘help’ her Gen Z peers figure all of it out.

CASSIDY reasons, “I can say that tuning into the TikTok community that we know brings younger listeners/followers, and translating that into radio, hooks them. The niche trend or joke they see on their own phones can now be referenced as they ride to school or work. This makes the radio something more relatable and enjoyable to listen to for that demographic.”

