'A Pocket Change Christmas'

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL News-Talk KSL NEWSRADIO/SALT LAKE CITY's KSL PODCASTS has produced an original radio drama, "A Pocket Change CHRISTMAS," to benefit KSL's QUARTERS FOR CHRISTMAS fundraiser. This has been the station's charity for over 50 years and has helped thousands of kids stay warm through the winter.

The radio drama is inspired by real events and true donation stories.

Said KSL VP Podcasting SHERYL WORSLEY, “We are really proud to do this kind of a podcast because it’s a unique way to encourage people to donate and spread a little extra holiday cheer through an inspiring story."

Added KSL NEWSRADIO host and narrator of the drama DOUG WRIGHT, “The first check I ever wrote was to KSL’s QUARTERS FOR CHRISTMAS when I was 16. I know families that have made donating a tradition for generations and it’s an honor to bring some of their stories to life in a meaningful and creative way that will entertain the whole family.”

Donations can be made online at KSLQuarters.com or any DESERET BOOK location.

“A Pocket Change CHRISTMAS” will air on KSL NEWSRADIO on DECEMBER 16th at 7p (PT) and DECEMBER 24th at 3p (PT) and on FM100.3 on DECEMBER 18th at 8 p.m.

The show can also be heard on the “Tales Of CHRISTMAS” podcast series which includes other holiday shows produced by KSL and KIRO NEWSRADIO, another BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL station based in SEATTLE.

