Frank Ski In South Africa

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' syndicated "FRANK SKI Show" annual listener world tour continued with a trip to SOUTH AFRICA, which sold out within hours of being announced to his DC and ATLANTA radio audience. The trip highlights included lunch and tour at CAPE WINE VINEYARDS, ROBBEN ISLAND tour with NELSON MANDELA’s prison guard, and a three-day safari at KAPAMA RIVER LODGE. .

FRANK SKI said, “These trips are a once-in-a-lifetime event for our listeners and we go the extra mile to ensure that the experience leaves an impression of awe and wonder. We will extend the opportunity to participate in FRANK SKI international trips to our new family of affiliates across our network.”

"The FRANK SKI Show" currently airs in morning drive in ATLANTA on COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR-F (KISS 104.1) and afternoons in WASHINGTON, DC on HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR. The syndicated program will be launching in JANUARY, 2023 and will be made available content only.

For more information, call NANCY ABRAMSON at (914) 707-9963 or email nabramson@compassmedianetworks.com or GARY BERNSTEIN at (508) 245-1776 or gary@oceanictradewinds.com.

