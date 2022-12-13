Shelton (Photo: Jamie Wendt)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's BLAKE SHELTON has partnered with digital marketing and social impact platform PROPELLER to support the work of SAVE THE MUSIC, a non-profit organization that helps "students, schools and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music."

Ticket holders and fans can take action to support SAVE THE MUSIC through PROPELLER to be entered to win prizes throughout the Country superstar’s "BACK TO THE HONKY TONK" tour. Prizes include a trip to see SHELTON’s hometown show in OKLAHOMA CITY on MARCH 17th, plus VIP packages in select markets, signed merchandise, ticket upgrades and more.

Said SHELTON, “I’m proud to announce that my 'BACK TO THE HONKY TONK' tour will partner with PROPELLER to support the work of SAVE THE MUSIC, a national non-profit dedicated to building school music programs in underserved communities. Music is the greatest healer, and I know my fans will be just as excited as I am to work together to give the gift of music to as many children across the country as possible.



“Music in schools is something I strongly support and believe in, and I’m so glad they are partnering with PROPELLER to be part of our tour,” he added.

