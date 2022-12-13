Patti Smith: She'll Be There (Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com)

The annual TIBET HOUSE U.S. BENEFIT CONCERT will take place at the STERN AUDITORIUM/PERELMAN STAGE at CARNEGIE HALL in NEW YORK CITY on MARCH 1st after the past two concerts were held virtually due to the pandemic.

The benefit concert, now in its 36th year, will feature ALLISON RUSSELL, NEW ORDER's BERNARD SUMNER, LAURIE ANDERSON, GOGOL BORDELLO, MARC ANTHONY THOMPSON, ZSELA, THE PHILLIP GLASS ENSEMBLE, TENZIN CHOEGYAL, SCORCHIO QUARTET, THE PATTI SMITH GROUP and others to be announced. UMA THURMAN, MAGGIE GYLLENHALL, PETER SARSGAARD and ARDEN WOHL will serve as the evening’s honorary chairs.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now ($35-$200) – visit www.carnegiehall.org to purchase. Also available now are special gala packages starting at $500 that include prime concert tickets, a dinner reception with the performers and a who’s who of NEW YORK society. To purchase these packages, visit https://events.thus.org/benefit-concert-gala-tickets/.

All proceeds support the work of TIBET HOUSE US, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of HIS HOLINESS THE DALAI LAMA to ensure the survival of the unique TIBETAN civilization.

