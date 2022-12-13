Holiday Special

LON HELTON will host a countdown of the Top 30 CHRISTMAS songs as played by Country radio, including NAT KING COLE, GENE AUTRY, BURL IVES and BRENDA LEE alongside current country stars LADY A, GEORGE STRAIT, RASCAL FLATTS, BLAKE SHELTON, ALAN JACKSON and more on CHRISTMAS weekend. As with his weekly show, the Top 30 countdown is compiled by COUNTRY AIRCHECK, and powered by MEDIABASE.

In addition, expect holiday stories from HELTON’s co-hosts over the years, including BRAD PAISLEY, ERIC CHURCH, KEITH URBAN, DIERKS BENTLEY, KENNY CHESNEY, GARTH BROOKS, TIM McGRAW and a classic CHRISTMAS EVE memory from LUKE BRYAN.

The three-hour show is commercial-free and is available to affiliates of COUNTRY COUNTDOWN USA, and to stations in open markets. Listen to the promo here.

Contact DOUG INGOLD at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.

