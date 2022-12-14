New Partnership

FEATURE.FM has partnered with YOUTUBE MUSIC to empower artists, managers, and labels to automatically connect YOUTUBE MUSIC and YOUTUBE to their smart links while tracking the number of click-throughs and streams to both platforms.

The partnership will enable labels and artist managers to more easily reach fans who consume music with YOUTUBE MUSIC and YOUTUBE. Labels and artist managers will be able to track how many streams resulted from the number of visits to YOUTUBE MUSIC and YOUTUBE from their FEATURE.FM smart links, closing a data attribution gap that helps marketers make smarter decisions.

The conversion reporting will be displayed in the FEATURE.FM analytics dashboard once the number of streams in YOUTUBE MUSIC and YOUTUBE reaches at least 50 in a given day. This integration will lead to deeper functionality in the future that will focus on the ways artists can market their music more effectively with YOUTUBE MUSIC.

With this level of insight, you can effectively measure the success of your marketing and advertising efforts, campaign performance, as well as discover more about your audience and how best to reach them. Click here for mire information.

