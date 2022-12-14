Handley Joins The Morning Show

NICK HANDLEY returned to NRG MEDIA's KOZN-A (1620 THE ZONE)/OMAHA, NB on MONDAY (12/12), joining current morning host GARY SHARP, along with producer JIMMY CHAVEZ, for MORNINGS WITH SHARP & HANDLEY which airs M-F 6a to 10a.

HANDLEY returns to 1620 THE ZONE after spending the last 9 years as a sports talk show host on SUMMIT MEDIA's Sports KXSP-A (590 ESPN)/ OMAHA. During that time, he also served as a play-by-play announcer for UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA Baseball on the HUSKERS RADIO NETWORK.

HANDLEY said, "I couldn't be more excited to be a part of the 1620 THE ZONE team and come back to the place where I got my start in radio. GARY SHARP is one of the best in this business."

SHARP added, "I’m excited to add NICK to our lineup. I've known NICK for a while and he will be a valuable piece to our morning show and 1620 THE ZONE."

NRG OM DAVID ADAMS also added, “Pairing two of the best sports talk hosts in OMAHA together is a huge win for 1620 THE ZONE and for our listeners as well.”

