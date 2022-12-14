ACM LEVel Up 2023 Group

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC's (ACM) "LEVel Up: Lift Every Voice" program announced its 2023 members on TUESDAY (12/13), alongside a celebration of the inaugural group's completion of the first year of the two-year development program.

The ACM "LEVel Up Rising Leaders" curriculum is designed to empower participants to play a pivotal role in expanding the horizons of the Country music industry. Funded entirely by the ACM, the program is comprised of young professionals from record labels, radio stations, podcasts, management groups, cultural institutions and other industry roles who are typically in the mid-stages of their careers.

The 2023 "LEVel Up" group includes CAA's SABRINA BUTERA, SIRIUSXM "The Highway's" NICK COULSON, BBR MUSIC GROUP's ELLEN FORD, THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM's AIMEE GRAHAM, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING's SYNNOVEA HALSEL, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE's ALEX HEIMERMAN, UMPG's ROXY KING, SMOKING SECTION podcast's MARKUS KOGER, MTHEORY's CHANTREL REYNOLDS and OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP's JENN TRESSLER.

