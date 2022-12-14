Davis (l) and Latta

NASHVILLE-based AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT has promoted two senior executives. FORREST LATTA has been promoted to Pres./Label Group and ANDREW DAVIS to SVP/Marketing.

LATTA joined the team in 2011 as a Product Mgr., eventually working his way up to VP/A&R, overseeing many of the label's recent signings. DAVIS joined AVERAGE JOES in 2014 as a Digital Marketing Coord. for the label group. He eventually broadened his scope of promotional duties to the company's other media verticals, including film and television, after being elevated to VP/Marketing in 2020.

DAVIS played a key role in developing and executing creative marketing campaigns for artists such as COLT FORD and MONTGOMERY GENTRY as well as successful films such as OLD HENRY, SPIRIT HALLOWEEN: THE MOVIE, and more under AVERAGE JOES’ film and TV divisions, HIDEOUT PICTURES and STRIKE BACK STUDIOS.

AVERAGE JOES CEO SHANNON HOUCHINS said, "As AVERAGE JOES continues to expand its footprint in film and television, I can't think of more capable hands to take the reins of the music side of the company."

Reach LATTA here and DAVIS here.

