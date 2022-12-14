It's On

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KIIM/TUCSON launched its annual "Penny Pitch" fundraiser this morning (12/14) at the TUCSON MALL. The event will continue through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th at 7p (PT). Proceeds will benefit ARIZONA’S CHILDREN ASSOCIATION. The campaign goal each year is to raise one million pennies to benefit ARIZONA children in need.

The "Penny Pitch" raises money by inviting the public to donate their spare pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters during the three-day live broadcast, which runs from 6a to 7p daily. Over the years, the station has raised nearly a quarter million dollars through "Penny Pitch," allowing ARIZONA’S CHILDREN ASSOCIATION to help many of the state's children and families in crisis.

KIIM PD BUZZ JACKSON said, "What’s amazing about the funds raised during the 'Penny Pitch' is that 100% of those proceeds are used for unexpected expenses AZCA families face throughout the year. Imagine that your car breaks down and you don’t have the money to fix it, but you need to get your children to school – that’s where the 'KIIM-FM Emergency Fund' comes into play. It’s a really special thing.”

