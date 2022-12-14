Innovo Invests In JamFeed

INNOVO MANAGEMENT is investing in content aggregation plaform JAMFEED. It's the second round of investing for JAMFEED.

During the pandemic, INNOVO’s Co-Founders, SAM SAIDEMAN and IAN RODRIGUEZ witnessed the direct impact of JAMFEED by automating their clients websites, saving them significant time. This working relationship led to deeper conversations between JAMFEED CEO CAMEQRON GIBSON, RODRIGUEZ, and SAIDEMAN which resulted in INNOVO furthering their partnership with a financial investment in the business.

In addition to their investment, INNOVO’s CEO SAM SAIDEMAN has been added to their Board of Advisors to assist in their next phase of expansion.

SAIDEMAN said, “After meeting CAMERON and his team, it became apparent to us that their products would alleviate some internal annoyances. Time saved? That's invaluable. After witnessing that benefit, Ian and I felt it necessary to lead their next round of funding and roll up our sleeves to assist in helping JAMFEED reach more musicians. Our mission since day one was to put the art first, JAMFEED is a further extension of that mission! I'm also ecstatic to join the company's advisory board to aid in amplifying this great business.”

RODRIGUEZ added, “It's inevitable that two paths with the same purpose will meet. JAMFEED and INNOVO MANAGEMENT share a purpose of helping musicians elevate their brand and sound. It's apparent to me that what CAMERON and his team at JAMFEED are doing will be an innovative way to further our goals as passionate members of the music industry. I couldn’t be more excited to support such a promising initiative and I think a lot of creatives are going to benefit."

GIBSON also added, “We built JAMFEED because we realized there are too many platforms and services to keep up with in the music industry both for artists and their teams, as well as music fans. We wanted to simplify everything by bringing all the content and data into one platform and automating the updates to save everyone time so they can focus on the music. JAMFEED can now build any artist or band an automated music website with all of their content in less than 5 minutes with no web design or development skills needed. This helps artists start to build their own online business quickly and start connecting directly with their fans.”









« see more Net News