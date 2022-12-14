BILLIE EILISH, KENDRICK LAMAR And RÜFÜS DU SOL are set to headline OSHEAGA MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL happening AUGUST 4th - 6th, 2023 in MONTREAL’s PARC JEAN-DRAPEAU on ÎLE SAINTE-HÉLÈNE.

Tickets for the three day fest go on sale FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th at 10a.

OSHEAGA Founder NICK FARKAS said, "15 years into this journey we have been fortunate to have some of the greatest acts in the world grace our stages. I feel that this year's headliners continue in that tradition and represent what our festival is all about: Amazing live performances! We are excited to see RÜFÜS DU SOL and BILLIE EILISH graduate to the main stages after their excellent performances in 2019 and 2018, and we anxiously await the return of KENDRICK LAMAR whose 2015 set is definitely in the running for one of the best OSHEAGA hardline sets ever. Long live Live Music, we hope you enjoy this year as much as we will."

