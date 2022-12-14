-
Americana Music Association Announces 2023 Board Of Directors
by Charese Frugé
The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION has announced its 2023 Board of Directors. This year’s newly appointed board member is LENORE KINDER (WASSERMAN MUSIC). TRACY GERSHON (NORTHERN LIGHTS MUSIC PUBLISHING) and KIM BUIE (NEW WEST RECORDS) were elected by membership for a first and second term, respectively.
In addition, the board has approved its 2023 Executive Committee to include Pres. COURTNEY GREGG (BLUE SKY ARTIST MANAGEMENT), Pres.-Elect BRUCE WARREN (WXPN/PHILADELPHIA/NPR), Treasurer KURT VITOLO (KV FINANCIAL GROUP) and Secretary LYNNE SHERIDAN (GRAMMY MUSEUM). The Executive Committee’s At-Large members are BUIE, SHANNON SANDERS (BMI/Producer) and JODY WHELAN (OH BOY RECORDS).
"This year’s board is a dedicated group of industry professionals who are inspired to tell the story of Americana," said GREGG. "After a very productive first meeting, our vision is on the future as we focus on the growth of the association by implementing the right strategy to achieve its mission."
Below is the complete list of the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION’s Board of Directors:
KIM BUIE, NEW WEST RECORDS
EMILY COHEN, AMAZON MUSIC
TRESSIE MCMILLAN COTTOM, Author/MACARTHUR “Genius Grant" award recipient
GAIL GELLMAN, GELLMAN MANAGEMENT
TRACY GERSHON, NORTHERN LIGHTS MUSIC PUBLISHING
BRIAN GREENBAUM, CAA
COURTNEY GREGG, BLUE SKY ARTIST MANAGEMENT
LENORE KINDER, WASSERMAN MUSIC
MIKE KOPP, KOPP MANAGEMENT/arts advocate/political consultant
JACKIE MARUSHKA, MARUSHKA MEDIA
GINA MILLER, MNRK MUSIC
MARK MOFFATT, Producer
ALLISON RUSSELL, Artist
SHANNON SANDERS, BMI/Producer
LYNNE SHERIDAN, GRAMMY MUSEUM
JOHN STROHM, FROST BROWN TODD ATTORNEYS
KURT VITOLO, KV FINANCIAL GROUP
ANDREA VON FOERSTER, FIRESTARTER MUSIC
BRUCE WARREN, WXPN/PHILADELPHIA/NPR
MEGAN WEST, META, INC.
JODY WHELAN, OH BOY RECORDS
RACHEL WHITNEY, SPOTIFY
For more information on the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION, click here.