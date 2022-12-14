2023 Board Of Directors Announced

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION has announced its 2023 Board of Directors. This year’s newly appointed board member is LENORE KINDER (WASSERMAN MUSIC). TRACY GERSHON (NORTHERN LIGHTS MUSIC PUBLISHING) and KIM BUIE (NEW WEST RECORDS) were elected by membership for a first and second term, respectively.

In addition, the board has approved its 2023 Executive Committee to include Pres. COURTNEY GREGG (BLUE SKY ARTIST MANAGEMENT), Pres.-Elect BRUCE WARREN (WXPN/PHILADELPHIA/NPR), Treasurer KURT VITOLO (KV FINANCIAL GROUP) and Secretary LYNNE SHERIDAN (GRAMMY MUSEUM). The Executive Committee’s At-Large members are BUIE, SHANNON SANDERS (BMI/Producer) and JODY WHELAN (OH BOY RECORDS).

"This year’s board is a dedicated group of industry professionals who are inspired to tell the story of Americana," said GREGG. "After a very productive first meeting, our vision is on the future as we focus on the growth of the association by implementing the right strategy to achieve its mission."

Below is the complete list of the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION’s Board of Directors:

KIM BUIE, NEW WEST RECORDS

EMILY COHEN, AMAZON MUSIC

TRESSIE MCMILLAN COTTOM, Author/MACARTHUR “Genius Grant" award recipient

GAIL GELLMAN, GELLMAN MANAGEMENT

TRACY GERSHON, NORTHERN LIGHTS MUSIC PUBLISHING

BRIAN GREENBAUM, CAA

COURTNEY GREGG, BLUE SKY ARTIST MANAGEMENT

LENORE KINDER, WASSERMAN MUSIC

MIKE KOPP, KOPP MANAGEMENT/arts advocate/political consultant

JACKIE MARUSHKA, MARUSHKA MEDIA

GINA MILLER, MNRK MUSIC

MARK MOFFATT, Producer

ALLISON RUSSELL, Artist

SHANNON SANDERS, BMI/Producer

LYNNE SHERIDAN, GRAMMY MUSEUM

JOHN STROHM, FROST BROWN TODD ATTORNEYS

KURT VITOLO, KV FINANCIAL GROUP

ANDREA VON FOERSTER, FIRESTARTER MUSIC

BRUCE WARREN, WXPN/PHILADELPHIA/NPR

MEGAN WEST, META, INC.

JODY WHELAN, OH BOY RECORDS

RACHEL WHITNEY, SPOTIFY

