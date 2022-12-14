Sutherland and Michael J

iHEARTMEDIA was presented with the 2022 EUGENE and RUTH FREEDMAN LEADERSHIP AWARD last night (12/13) in WASHINGTON, DC. Presented annually by the DIXON CENTER FOR MILITARY AND VETERANS SERVICES to organizations committed to the well-being of veterans and their families, the award was accepted by Country WMZQ/WASHINGTON, DC and Country WPOC/BALTIMORE air personality Michael J.

Nine years ago, "iIHEARTRADIO Show Your Stripes" was launched with a commitment to address the veteran unemployment crisis. It was retooled last year to focus on pressing issues facing veterans such as emotional wellness, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, social and spiritual wellness.

"It is our privilege to recognize the leadership of iHEARTMEDIA," said COL. DAVID W. SUTHERLAND, US ARMY (Ret.) and Chairman of the DIXON CENTER FOR MILITARY AND VETERANS SERVICES."iHEARTS’s efforts to enable veterans and their families through 'iHEARTRADIO Show Your Stripes' has made a significant contribution to their overall well-being and quality of life."

