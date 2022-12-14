Wednesday December 21st

CBS will air HOMEWARD BOUND: A GRAMMY SALUTE TO THE SONGS OF PAUL SIMON on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21st at 9p (ET/PT). The special will feature special performances by GARTH BROOKS and TRISHA YEARWOOD, ERIC CHURCH, RHIANNON GIDDENS, SUSANNA HOFFS, JONAS BROTHERS, ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO, LEDISI, LITTLE BIG TOWN, DAVE MATTHEWS, BRAD PAISLEY, BILLY PORTER, STING, TAKE 6, IRMA THOMAS, SHAGGY and JIMMY CLIFF, TROMBONE SHORTY, and STEVIE WONDER, who will all pay homage to SIMON’s legendary career.

Presenters and special appearances will include SOFIA CARSON, HERBIE HANCOCK, WOODY HARRELSON, DUSTIN HOFFMAN, ELTON JOHN, FOLAKE OLOWOFOYEKU and OPRAH WINFREY.

Click here to see previews of the show, which will also be available to stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+. It was taped in APRIL at LOS ANGELES' THE HOLLYWOOD PANTAGES THEATRE (NET NEWS 3/24).

