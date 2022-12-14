College Football Post Season Mania

SIRIUSXM will provide fans with access to 45 games this college football postseason. The platform will carry live play-by-play of every Division I FBS bowl game – including the COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINALS and NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP, as well as the FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SUBDIVISION (FCS) NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP game and other postseason ALL-STAR games. The schedule begins FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th.

On NEW YEAR’S EVE, subscribers can tune in for broadcasts of both COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL games – the VRBO FIESTA BOWL featuring #2 MICHIGAN vs. #3 TCU (4p ET), followed by #1 GEORGIA vs. #4 OHIO STATE in the CHICK-FIL-A PEACH BOWL (8p ET). Then on JANUARY 9th, listeners will get live play-by-play as the winners of those two games face off in the COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP at SOFI STADIUM in INGLEWOOD, CA, (7:30p ET). For all three games the ESPN RADIO broadcast will air on SIRIUSXM channel 80 (ESPN RADIO), and team broadcasts can be found on SIRIUSXM channels 81 (ESPN XTRA), 82 (MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO) or 84 (ESPNU RADIO).

SIRIUSXM will also air other postseason ALL-STAR football games of interest, including the HBCU PIGSKIN SHOWDOWN, showcasing the best senior football stars from historically black colleges and universities (DECEMBER 17th 1p ET) and the ALL-AMERICAN BOWL, which will be played by the best high school players from around the country (JANUARY 7th at 1p ET).

A schedule of games and their SIRIUSXM channel assignments can be found here. Subscribers can tune in to these games on the SIRIUSXM radios in their cars and on the SXM App.

« see more Net News