More performers announced

CBS announced TODAY (12/14) 15 more performers for this year's NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH special, to be hosted by JIMMIE ALLEN, ELLE KING and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT's RACHEL SMITH. Joining the previously announced lineup (NET NEWS 8/31) are: JASON ALDEAN, ALLEN, DIERKS BENTLEY, LUKE BRYAN, KING CALAWAY, SHERYL CROW, FLO-RIDA, RILEY GREEN, KING, ASHLEY McBRYDE, STEVE MILLER, THOMAS RHETT, DARIUS RUCKER, LAINEY WILSON and THE WAR AND TREATY.

Previously announced performers included BROOKS & DUNN, KELSEA BALLERINI, LITTLE BIG TOWN and ZAC BROWN BAND.

The special will air live from MUSIC CITY on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31st, from 8-10p (ET)/(PT), resuming for three more hours at 10:30p (ET/PT) on the CBS TELEVISION NETWORK, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on PARAMOUNT+. The broadcast, featuring 50 back-to-back performances, includes a countdown to midnight and NASHVILLE's "Music Note Drop."

The event will originate from downtown NASHVILLE and move across multiple locations with performances celebrating the new year.

NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH is executive produced by ROBERT DEATON and RED LIGHT's MARY HILLIARD HARRINGTON, in partnership with the NASHVILLE CONVENTION AND VISITORS CORP.

