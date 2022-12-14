Expanding In Hawaii

HAWAII based PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP (PMG) has entered into an agreement to purchase FM 97 ASSOCIATES AC KFMN (FM 97)/KAUAI, pending Federal COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (FCC) approval. PMG also executed a TIME BROKERAGE AGREEMENT (TBA) that became effective on DECEMBER 1st. The TBA allows PMG to manage Sales and Programming for the station while waiting for FCC approval of the purchase.

PMG Pres. And CEO CHUCK BERGSON said, “PMG has a long and strong commitment to HAWAII and the local communities we serve. The addition of KFMN further emphasizes that commitment to the great people that have made this heritage radio station an integral part of the KAUAI community.”

PMG CRO JOSHUA MEDNICK added, “PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP is the only media company in HAWAII with radio stations on all 4 major islands. Adding KMFN to our legendary line up of KAUAI stations (KONG RADIO 93.5, SHAKA 103.1, HI95 (KSRF) and Country KUAI) provides advertisers unequaled reach to the island’s population and significantly enhances our portfolio of statewide offerings. We are thrilled to be able to take the relationships we’ve developed and nurtured across our existing stations and offer those even greater access to consumers across the island.”

« back to Net News