Nashville Yards rendering (Photo: Beck Media)

AEG PRESENTS and the developers of MUSIC CITY's new NASHVILLE YARDS mixed use project have revealed detailed plans for the as yet unnamed music venue set to be housed in the18-acre complex in the city's Gulch neighborhood (NET NEWS 8/10/21). The standing room concert hall will hold 4,500 people.

Features of the 88,000-square-foot venue will include a lifted floor to allow better sightlines for those standing in the back, a balcony overlooking the stage and concert floor, VIP seating, first come, first served bleachers on the second level, and production capacity for televised and livestreamed events. Amenities for artists will include dressing rooms with outdoor balconies overlooking the complex and side-stage lounges for family and friends.

According to THE TENNESSEAN, it "will fill a live entertainment gap in NASHVILLE by offering standing-room concerts in a space larger than the historic RYMAN AUDITORIUM, but smaller than most outdoor crowds at ASCEND AMPHITHEATER."

"There's a missing space in that 2,000-to-4,000 capacity opportunity," AEG PRESENTS Pres./NORTH AMERICA RICK MUELLER told the paper. "So many bands can sell tickets in this space. That's the golden age of streaming. So many more bands can cut through with this frictionless distribution of music ... Bands are building momentum faster, and we're seeing more shows than ever selling out in that [size venue]."

The billion-dollar NASHVILLE YARDS entertainment district project is set to open in late 2024, and will also house three office towers, apartments, a movie theater, restaurants, shops, a 591-room hotel, a bowling alley and a public park.

