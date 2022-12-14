Added To Cumulus Podcast Network

THE SHAWN RYAN SHOW has joined the CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK. The former U.S. NAVY SEAL and CIA Contractor, RYAN talks with our nation’s finest warfighters, capturing their stories of sacrifice and valor on the series.

With long-form interviews, THE SHAWN RYAN SHOW documents the realities our soldiers face when they return home from war, uncovering inconvenient truths the mainstream media often ignores. Ryan also talks with experts about a wide variety of related topics spanning from business to society and culture.

A new episode of THE SHAWN RYAN SHOW will drop the first and third MONDAY of each month on APPLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, STITCHER, TUNEIN, AMAZON MUSIC, POCKET CASTS, and GOOGLE PODCASTS, among other platforms. The CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK distributes, markets, and monetizes all existing and forthcoming episodes of THE SHAWN RYAN SHOW.

