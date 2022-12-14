Tonight at 7p

The ASCAP FOUNDATION HONORS will celebrate the next generation of composers and songwriters TODAY (12/15) at 7p (ET) on the ASCAP FOUNDATION YOUTUBE channel here.

Highlights from the ASCAP FOUNDATION HONORS virtual event include a special segment dedicated to the presentation of the GEORGE M. COHAN/FRIARS FOUNDATION AWARD by TONY and OBIE AWARD-winning, EMMY-nominated BROADWAY and television director KENNY LEON to PULITZER PRIZE-winning playwright, screenwriter, musician and novelist SUZAN LORI PARKS. PARKS was the first African-American woman to receive the PULITZER PRIZE for drama, for her play TOPDOG/UNDERDOG.

In conjunction with the awards and holiday season, The ASCAP FOUNDATION is hosting a silent auction to raise funds for its educational programs. ASCAP members who contributed auction items include OLIVIA RODRIGO, SELENA GOMEZ, CHRIS STAPLETON, KELSEA BALLERINI, ASHANTI, STEPHEN SCHWARTZ and more. The auction is live through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th.

A complete list of 2022 ASCAP FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP and AWARD recipients can be found here.

