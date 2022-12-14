Survey Says 'Women Want Women'

WOMEN’S PODCAST REPORT from EDISON RESEARCH and SXM MEDIA reports that more than half of women podcast listeners in the U.S. say they would listen to more podcasts if there were more that focused on female stories and perspectives or were hosted by women.

That's the report from the first comprehensive survey research of women podcast listeners in the U.S. shared in an online presentation by EDISON RESEARCH VP MEGAN LAZOVICK and SXM MEDIA VP Sales Research and Analytics MELISSA PARIS.

Highlights from the survey include:

Women are closing the gender listening gap: 35% of U.S. women have listened to a podcast in the past month, and women make up 48% of all monthly podcast listeners in the U.S.

Women podcast listeners are more likely to be young, affluent, and highly educated compared to the overall female population in the U.S.: 61% have a college degree, 30% have a household income of $100K or more, and 43% are age 18-34.

Women are active podcast promoters and social engagers: 84% percent of women monthly podcast listeners have recommended a podcast to others, and 21% say they frequently recommend podcasts to friends or family members. “Recommendations from friends and family” is the top discovery source for women, with 73% saying they find out about new podcasts this way, outranking search, social media, and hearing about podcasts on other podcasts.

According to LAZOVICK, “This report shows that engagement goes way beyond just listening. So many podcast hosts have thriving communities online. Women follow podcasts and podcast hosts on social media, connect with other listener and fans, and share their favorite podcasts with friends and family. They are powerful promoters.”

